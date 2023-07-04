Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to open today at this time

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday announced that it will open bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 in India on July 4, from 4:40 pm onwards. The motorcycle can be booked online as well as at all Harley-Davidson dealerships across the country, and also at select Hero MotoCorp outlets. The bike can be booked for a token amount of ₹5,000.

Varinats, Price & Deliveries

The motorcycle has been made available in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S. These come at an introductory price point of ₹2.29 lakh, ₹2.49 lakh and ₹2.69 lakh, respectively. Deliveries are expected to commence from October.

Design highlights

The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market and borrows several styling details from older models in the company's line-up. It features the signature retro design language with round headlamp and teardrop-shaped fuel tank, but LED lighting and LCD instrument console provide a modern take.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Harley-davidson X440 ₹ 2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Cfmoto 300nk ₹ 2.29 - 2.44 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Honda Rebel 300 ₹2.3 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Ktm 250 Adventure ₹ 2.3 - 2.6 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Joy E-bike Thunderbolt ₹2.33 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Joy E-bike Hurricane ₹2.33 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Engine & Transmission highlights

The bike sources power from the newly-developed 398 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled motor which develops 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Suspension duties include inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear while braking power comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Harley-Davidson & Hero MotoCorp partnership

The premium motorcycle, which is also the most affordable Harley, was launched recently at a ceremony at the state-of-the-art Hero Center for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. Harley-Davidson X440 will be manufactured at Hero MotoCorp's Garden Factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

The Harley motorcycle is the brand's first co-developed premium motorcycle with Hero MotoCorp. It marks both the brands' foray into the 440cc segment in India for the first time. Both Hero and Harley entered a strategic partnership on India in 2020 after the latter's exit from the country. Under the partnership, Hero will manufacture Harley-Davidson bikes in India and act as its exclusive distributor in the country.

First Published Date: