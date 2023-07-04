HT Auto
Harley-Davidson X440 launched: 5 things to know

Harley-Davidson has just launched the much-awaited X440 in the Indian market. The motorcycle has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp and will be sold via Harley-Davidson's and Hero MotoCorp's new premium dealerships. Harley-Davidson X440 is all-new and shares nothing with the rest of Harley's motorcycle. It is the most affordable motorcycle in the manufacturer's portfolio which means that it is built to a cost. Here are five things that one should know about the Harley-Davidson X440.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM
Harley-Davidson X440 in Denim variant.
Harley-Davidson X440 in Denim variant.

Harley-Davidson X440: Looks

The X440 has been designed more like a small roadster than a cruiser. It takes some design inspiration from the XR1200 with some design elements seen that are on other Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well. The tear-drop fuel tank, circular headlamp and seat are the biggest giveaways that the X440 is a Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson X440: Features

In terms of features, the X440 is equipped with all LED lighting, a USB port to charge mobile devices and a 3.5-inch TFT display that shows a speedometer, tachometer, trip meters, odometer, service indicator and side-stand alert. Apart from this, the motorcycle also gets Bluetooth connectivity with application support.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Triumph Street 400: Spec comparison

Harley-Davidson X440: Hardware

The X440 uses 43 mm dual cartridge up-side down forks in the front that are sourced from KYB. At the rear, there are gas-filled twin shock absorbers with 7-step pre-load adjustment. Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as standard. The motorcycle comes with alloy wheels or spoked wheels from the factory. The front wheel measures 18 inches in size whereas the rear one is a 17-inch unit. The front tyre measures 100/90 whereas the rear one measures 140/70.

Harley-Davidson X440: Engine and gearbox

Harley-Davidson has equipped the X440 with a 440 cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Watch: Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look

Harley-Davidson X440: Price and rivals

Harley-Davidson is offering the X440 in three variants. There is Denim, Vivid and S. They are priced at 2.29 lakh, 2.49 lakh and 2.69 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. The biggest rival to the X440 will be the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST
