Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which one should you buy?

Harley-Davidson recently launched the X440 in the Indian market. It is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp and is currently the most affordable motorcycle in Harley-Davidson's line-up. The biggest rival to the X440 is the Royal Enfield Classic 350 which has dominated the segment since it was first introduced in the Indian market. Here is a comparison between the two motorcycles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2023, 18:18 PM
On paper, the X440 is more powerful than the Classic 350.
Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Looks

The Harley-Davidson X440 is designed as a modern-retro roadster. So, despite staying true to the retro design of past Harley-Davidson models, the motorcycle comes with LED lighting. On the other hand, the Classic 350 looks like a proper retro motorcycle. At first glance, a person might not be able to even tell whether it is the new generation of Classic 350 or the old one.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Engine

Harley-Davidson uses a 440 cc air-oil cooled engine that produces 27 bhp and a torque of 38 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the Classic 350 also uses a single-cylinder engine that is air-oil cooled but has a displacement of 349 cc. It puts out 19 bhp and 27 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

Also Read : All-new X440 is Harley-Davidson's best bet to cross India's tariff hurdles

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Hardware

The X440 gets USD forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. On the other hand, the Classic 350 gets traditional telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear.

Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc on the Harley whereas at the rear, there is a 240 mm disc. On the Enfield, there is a 300 mm disc in the front and a 270 mm disc or a 153 mm drum at the rear. The Harley gets dual-channel ABS as standard whereas the Classic 350 gets dual-channel ABS on double disc version and the single-disc version gets single-channel ABS.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Features

In terms of features, the X440 gets all LED lighting, a USB port, Bluetooth connectivity and a digital instrument cluster. The Classic 350 comes with a USB port, an analogue speedometer with a small readout and an optional Tripper Navigation system.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price

The Classic 350 starts at 1.93 lakh and goes up to 2.25 lakh. On the other hand, the Harley-Davidson X440 starts at 2.29 lakh and goes up to 2.69 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2023, 18:18 PM IST
