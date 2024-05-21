HT Auto
2024 BMW S 1000 XR launched in India; priced at 22.50 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 21 May 2024, 21:03 PM
The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR is priced at ₹22.50 lakh (ex-showroom), ₹40,000 more than its last recorded price and the new offering also gets aesthetic up
...
2024 BMW S 1000 XR
The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR gets cosmetic tweaks and an updated engine over the older model, as it takes on the Ducati Multistrada V4
BMW Motorrad has introduced the 2024 S 1000 XR in India bringing the sport tourer to the market once again. The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR is priced at 22.50 lakh (ex-showroom), 40,000 more than its last recorded price and the new offering also gets aesthetic upgrades over the older version. BMW recently introduced the M-spec version of the S 1000 XR in the form of the BMW M 1000 XR packing more performance and a whopping 45 lakh (ex-showroom) sticker price.

The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR gets new side panels towards the rear. The front fender is now painted in the body colour, while the bike sits 10 mm higher than the predecessor. It also gets a new seat that promises to be more friendly for long hours of riding. Other cosmetic upgrades include new colour options and updated graphics on the motorcycle.

Also Read : BMW M 1000 XR debuts in India in M Competition form at 45 lakh

2024 BMW S 1000 XR
The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR packs a revised 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine with 168 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque
Power on the 2024 BMW S 1000 XR comes from the revised 999 cc, inline four-cylinder engine with flow-optimised geometry. The motor develops 168 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. The bike gets four riding modes - Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro. The S 1000 XR can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.25 seconds with a top speed of 253 kmph.

Other mechanical upgrades include 320 mm twin disc brakes at the front and a 220 mm single disc at the rear. The bike also gets a host of electronic aids including lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, wheelie control, cruise control and more as standard. The bike stands tall with a seat height of 850 mm that can be lowered using optional accessories. The seat itself has been redesigned to make it better suited for track riding and touring.

2024 BMW S 1000 XR
The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR gets the Touring and Dynamics package as standard, while the M package will set you back by an additional 2.50 lakh
Furthermore, BMW Motorrad is offering the Touring package and Dynamics package as standard on the S 1000 XR. The Touring package brings a luggage carrier, a centre stand, a slot for the navigation device, hand protection, a tyre-pressure monitoring system and heated grips. The Dynamics package adds the dynamic ESA pro, shift assistant pro and cruise control. There’s also an M package as an option that brings the Light White/M Motorsport paint scheme, along with an M Sport seat, M lightweight battery, M forged wheels, M Endurance chain, M GPS-Laptrigger, a tinted windscreen, a black fuel filler cap, and a sports silencer. The M package will set you back by a further 2.50 lakh.

The new BMW S 1000 XR will take on the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in the segment.

First Published Date: 21 May 2024, 21:03 PM IST
TAGS: Sport Multistrada V4 S 1000 XR BMW S 1000 XR BMW Motorrad India BMW Motorrad S 1000 XR

