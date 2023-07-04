HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers All New X440 Is Harley Davidson's Best Bet To Cross India's Tariff Hurdles, Important For Hero Motocorp Too. Know Why

All-new X440 is Harley-Davidson's best bet to cross India's tariff hurdles

Harley-Davidson has finally launched its much-awaited X440 entry-level motorcycle in India at a price range of 2.29-2.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is unique in many ways. The X440 is the most affordable motorcycle from the iconic US brand. It also marks the comeback of Harley-Davidson in the country. Also, it has been designed, developed and most importantly manufactured in India by Hero MotoCorp in India, which helped Harley-Davidson to finally cross the tariff hurdles of the country.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2023, 10:23 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The all-new X440 comes as the first Harley-Davidson motorcycle in India to attract no tariff as the model has been jointly designed, developed and manufactured in India in association with Hero MotoCorp.
The all-new X440 comes as the first Harley-Davidson motorcycle in India to attract no tariff as the model has been jointly designed, developed and manufactured in India in association with Hero MotoCorp.

Back in 2020, right in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, Harley decided to end its manufacturing operations in India, which was touted as the end of the American motoring dream in India. The reason behind the shutdown of manufacturing operations in the country was that even for its entry-level models like Street 750, which was selling 5.34 lakh (ex-showroom), Harley was not able to build a vendor base for itself.

Also Read : Harley-Davidson X440 launched: 5 things to know

Watch: Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look

The indigenisation levels were pretty low across the entire Harley range that was on sale in the country. The imported components resulted in attracting import duties leading to higher costs across the board. This was eventually hurting the company's sales in the country, while at the same time, other premium motorcycle brands were increasing their localisation to achieve lower pricing. The low sales and high import tariffs in India had been bothering Harley for a long time.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson X440
₹ 2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Cfmoto 300nk (HT Auto photo)
Cfmoto 300nk
₹ 2.29 - 2.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Rebel 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Rebel 300
₹2.3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm 250 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 250 Adventure
₹ 2.3 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Joy E-bike Thunderbolt (HT Auto photo)
Joy E-bike Thunderbolt
₹2.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Joy E-bike Hurricane (HT Auto photo)
Joy E-bike Hurricane
₹2.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Former US President Donald Trump had said in 2019 that 50 per cent tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India were unacceptable. Then as part of its Rewire program, Harley-Davidson decided to ride along with Hero MotoCorp for the sale and distribution of its motorcycles in India. Now, after more than three years of the two companies joining hands, the X440 has been launched, which has been co-developed by Harley and Hero MotoCorp, marking the beginning of a new journey for the American brand in India. Harley is hoping to overcome India's high tariff hurdles with the new X440.

Not only Harley-Davidon but for Hero MotoCorp too, the X440 is a milestone product. The Indian two-wheeler brand has been keen to enter into the premium segment for a long time. It has been the undisputed leader in the commuter segment thanks to its range of 100-125 cc motorcycles. Over the last few years, it has been trying to introduce premium products by launching 160 cc and 200 cc models. However, those were not enough to put the brand in the elite league of premium motorcycle manufacturers. The collaboration with Harley came as the light at the end of the tunnel for the company and the X440 comes as a key product sitting on top of the brand's premiumisation strategy. It will directly challenge the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which is one of the bestsellers in India for a long time.

As Hero MotoCorp's executive chairman Pawan Munjal said during the launch of the X440, the association with Harley is the third chapter for the company after its collaboration with Honda and later being rebranded as Hero MotoCorp. No matter what, it is clear that there is a lot riding on the X440 for both Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2023, 10:23 AM IST
TAGS: Harley-Davidson Classic 350 Hero Harley Davidson Harley Davidson X440 X440

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.