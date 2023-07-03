Harley-Davidson X440 India launch today: Live and latest updates

Harley-Davidson X440 is all set for its official launch in India in a short while from now. The Harley-Davidson X440 is eagerly anticipated for a number of reasons which include the fact that it will be the most affordable Harley in the country and is also the first that has been jointly developed by the Americans and Hero MotoCorp.

The X440 from Harley-Davidson is looking to create inroads into the middleweight segment which is currently dominated by Royal Enfield. A number of images of the motorcycle have already been revealed and points to plenty of visual cues that are a throwback to past models from the brand.

Catch the live and latest updates from the launch of Harley-Davidson X440 here: