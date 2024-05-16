2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which hatchback to choose

Maruti Suzuki has launched the much-awaited fourth-generation Swift hatchback in India, which comes with an updated design, a plethora of new features and an upgraded powertrain as well. The new generation Swift comes re-energising the hatchback segment which has been experiencing sluggish sales owing to the maddening rush for SUVs and crossovers across India. However, despite the slowdown in sales of small cars, Maruti Suzuki believes the retail numbers in this segment will bounce back and the new Swift would play a key role in that.

Maruti Suzuki Swift is positioned in a segment, which has other tough competitors such as Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios among others. Here is a price and specification-based comparison between the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between ₹6.49 lakh and ₹9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is priced between ₹5.92 lakh and ₹8.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is evidently more affordable compared to the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Specification

Maruti Suzuki Swift gets power from a new Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which replaced the erstwhile 1.2-litre four-cylinder power mill. This engine is available with transmission options of a five-speed gearbox and a five-speed AMT. The engine churns out 80.46 bhp peak power and 111.7 Nm of maximum torque. This engine returns 24.8 kmpl of fuel economy in the manual variant, while the AMT one generates 25.75 kmpl fuel efficiency. While the previous generation Swift was available with the petrol-CNG bi-fuel option, the new model is yet to receive the CNG variant.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in both petrol and petrol-CNG bi-fuel options. This hatchback gets power from a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol motor, which is available in both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT gearbox options. The engine churns out 82 bhp peak power and 113.8 Nm of torque in the petrol model. Also, in the CNG mode, it generates 68 bhp peak power and 95.2 Nm of torque.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios offers slightly better power and higher torque than the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. Besides that, the availability of a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain offers the Grand i10 Nios a slight edge over the new Swift.

