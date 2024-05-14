Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Tata Tiago: Which hatchback should you choose

Maruti Suzuki has re-energised the hatchback segment again with the fourth-generation Swift, which has been launched in India with a revised design , new features and an upgraded powertrain on May 9. The hatchback segment has been witnessing diminishing sales numbers in the last few years owing to the maddening rush for SUVs and crossovers. However, despite the rapidly increasing popularity of utility vehicles, the significance of hatchbacks is not over yet thanks to their practicality, great value for money and cost-effective mobility proposition. With the new generation Swift, Maruti Suzuki is aiming to encash that sentiment.

The Swift has been a leading model in the Indian passenger vehicle market as well as the bestseller in the country's hatchback segment. However, there are some well-equipped and popular potent rivals as well. Tata Tiago is one of them that promises a value-for-money proposition with the focal point being practicality and a five-star Global NCAP safety rating.

Here is a price and specification-based comparison between the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Tiago.

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Tata Tiago: Price

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between ₹6.49 lakh and ₹9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Tata Tiago comes priced between ₹5.65 lakh and ₹8.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift commands a premium over the Tata Tiago.

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Tata Tiago: Specification

Maruti Suzuki Swift gets power from a new Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which replaced the erstwhile 1.2-litre four-cylinder power mill. This engine is available with transmission options of a five-speed gearbox and a five-speed AMT. The engine churns out 80.46 bhp peak power and 111.7 Nm of maximum torque. This engine returns 24.8 kmpl of fuel economy in the manual variant, while the AMT one generates 25.75 kmpl fuel efficiency. While the previous generation Swift was available with the petrol-CNG bi-fuel option, the new model is yet to receive the CNG variant.

The Tata Tiago on the other hand, draws power from a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine, which is available with both five-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. This engine is capable of churning out 84 bhp peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque. Unlike the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, the Tata Tiago comes available in petrol-CNG bi-fuel option, and as an industry-leading technology, the CNG variant gets an AMT option as well.

The Tata Tiago clearly churns out slightly better power and higher torque compared to the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. Also, the availability of a CNG variant as well as a CNG-AMT combination gives the Tiago a slight edge over its Maruti Suzuki rival.

