Audi S5 Sportback Specifications

Audi S5 Sportback comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The S5 Sportback measures 4,765 mm in length, 1,845 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,825 mm. The ground clearance of S5 Sportback is 117. A five-seat model, Audi S5 Sportback sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less