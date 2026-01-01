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S5 SportbackPriceMileageSpecifications
Audi S5 Sportback Front Left Side
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Audi S5 Sportback Front View
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Audi S5 Sportback Headlight
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Audi S5 Sportback Left Side View
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Audi S5 Sportback Rear Left View
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Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
92.50 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Audi S5 Sportback Key Specs
Engine2994 cc
Mileage10.6 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all S5 Sportback specs and features

S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro

S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro Prices

The S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro, equipped with a 3.0L TFSI V6 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹92.50 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro Mileage

All variants of the S5 Sportback deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro Colours

The S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro is available in 5 colour options: Chronos Grey Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, District Green Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic.

S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro Engine and Transmission

The S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro is powered by a 2994 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 349 bhp @ 5400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1370 rpm of torque.

S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the S5 Sportback's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M340i priced ₹74.9 Lakhs or the BMW 5 Series priced between ₹75.8 Lakhs - 75.8 Lakhs.

S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro Specs & Features

The S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro Price

S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro

₹92.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,49,000
RTO
8,58,900
Insurance
3,41,842
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
92,50,242
EMI@1,98,824/mo
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Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.6
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
615
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.8
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.8
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Braking Performance
32
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 35 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
117
Length
4765
Wheelbase
2825
Kerb Weight
1760
Height
1390
Width
1845

Capacity

Bootspace
465
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
58

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather + Alcantara
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Rotor Grey, Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro EMI
EMI1,78,941 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
83,25,217
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
83,25,217
Interest Amount
24,11,266
Payable Amount
1,07,36,483

Audi S5 Sportback Alternatives

BMW M340i

BMW M340i

74.9 Lakhs
S5 SportbackvsM340i
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

75.8 Lakhs Onwards
S5 Sportbackvs5 Series
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

80 - 93.5 Lakhs
S5 SportbackvsE-Class
Audi A6

Audi A6

63.74 - 69.89 Lakhs
S5 SportbackvsA6
BMW i4

BMW i4

72.5 - 77.5 Lakhs
S5 Sportbackvsi4
Lexus ES

Lexus ES

89.99 Lakhs
S5 SportbackvsES

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