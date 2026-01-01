|Engine
|2994 cc
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro, equipped with a 3.0L TFSI V6 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹92.50 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the S5 Sportback deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro is available in 5 colour options: Chronos Grey Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, District Green Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic.
The S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro is powered by a 2994 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 349 bhp @ 5400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1370 rpm of torque.
In the S5 Sportback's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M340i priced ₹74.9 Lakhs or the BMW 5 Series priced between ₹75.8 Lakhs - 75.8 Lakhs.
The S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.