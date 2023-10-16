In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW 5 Series [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 530i M Sport. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. 5 Series [2021-2024]: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs 5 Series [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|5 series [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 63.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|14.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4