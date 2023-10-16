HT Auto
Audi S5 Sportback On Road Price in Pune

Audi S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
94.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Pune
S5 Sportback Price in Pune

Audi S5 Sportback on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 94.88 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro₹ 94.88 Lakhs
Audi S5 Sportback Variant Wise Price List in Pune

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹94.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2994 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,49,000
RTO
10,96,370
Insurance
3,41,842
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
94,87,712
EMI@2,03,928/mo
Audi S5 Sportback Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs
E-Class Price in Pune
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs
5 Series Price in Pune
UPCOMING
BMW 5 Series 2024

BMW 5 Series 2024

70 Lakhs Onwards
BMW M340i

BMW M340i

69.2 Lakhs Onwards
M340i Price in Pune

Popular Audi Cars

    Audi Q5

    65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    Audi A4

    42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

Audi S5 Sportback News

Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is being offered in limited units for the festive season.
Audi launches limited-run S5 Sportback Platinum Edition: Check price, features
16 Oct 2023
2021 Audi S5 Sportback
2021 Audi S5 Sportback first drive review: Performance sedan with panache
30 Mar 2021
BMW plans to launch 19 products, including cars and motorcycles in India in CY2024. Seen here is BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah.
BMW maintains sales spurt in 2024, reports 51% growth in Q1 car deliveries
8 Apr 2024
Buoyed by the rising demand for luxury cars, Audi India posted 33 per cent and 50 per cent growth in new and used car sales, respectively.
Audi India posts 33% growth in FY24 with 7,027 cars
2 Apr 2024
Audi hopes to see significant growth in India in 2024, while it also hopes the luxury car segment will cross the annual 50,000-unit sales milestone this year.
Luxury car sales in India could breach 50k units mark in 2024, hopes Audi
31 Mar 2024
 Audi S5 Sportback News

Audi S5 Sportback Videos

The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback was launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79.06 lakh.
2021 Audi S5 Sportback: First drive review
30 Mar 2021
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
Audi S5 Sportback FAQs

The on-road price of Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro in Pune is Rs 94,87,712.
The Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro will have RTO charges of Rs 10,96,370 in Pune.
The insurance Charges for the Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro in Pune is Rs 3,41,842.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Audi S5 Sportback in Pune is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 80,49,000, RTO - Rs. 10,96,370, Insurance - Rs. 3,41,842, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Audi S5 Sportback in ##cityName## as Rs. 94,87,712 .
Top model of Audi S5 Sportback is Audi 3.0 TFSI Quattro and the on road price in Pune is Rs. 94,87,712.
The on-road price of Audi S5 Sportback in Pune starts at Rs. 94,87,712 and goes upto Rs. 94,87,712. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Audi S5 Sportback in Pune will be Rs. 1,92,377. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

