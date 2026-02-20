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Audi RS5 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs. 99.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs AMG C 43 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs5 Amg c 43
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.07 Cr₹ 99.4 Lakhs
Mileage10.8 kmpl10 kmpl
Engine Capacity2894 cc1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
RS5
Audi RS5
Sportback
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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AMG C 43
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
4MATIC
₹99.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Audi RS5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.8710 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
444 bhp @ 5700 rpm402 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2.9L Bi-Turbo TFSI V6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
630-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.94.6 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R19245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll BarFour-Link Axle with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
5-link Axle with Tubular Anti-roll BarMcPherson Struts with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
265 / 35 R19245 / 35 R19
Length
47834791 mm
Wheelbase
28322865 mm
Kerb Weight
17951840 kg
Height
14091437 mm
Width
18661824 mm
Bootspace
465455 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
44 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5850 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
66+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
MP3 Playback
Yes-
DVD Playback
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Interior Colours
Black / Rock GrayBlack with Yellow Contrast and Aluminium Trim
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,32,5671,14,03,263
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,68,37899,40,000
RTO
11,20,83810,48,000
Insurance
4,42,8514,14,763
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,62,9252,45,100

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