Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 34,034 units in February 2026, sales up 20% YoY

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2026, 15:36 pm
  • Toyota Kirloskar Motor recorded 34,034 units in February 2026, posting 20% growth, supported by strong domestic sales and rising exports.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its sales performance for February 2026, reporting cumulative dispatches of 34,034 units. This marks a 20 per cent increase over the 28,414 units sold in February 2025, reflecting steady demand across domestic and export markets.

Also Read : 2026 Toyota C-HR electric compact SUV makes global debut, will it come to India?

Domestic market remains the backbone

The company’s domestic sales stood at 30,737 units in February 2026, compared to 26,414 units in the same month last year. This translates to a 16 per cent year-on-year growth. The increase suggests sustained buyer interest across Toyota’s portfolio, which spans SUVs, MPVs and hybrid offerings.

Exports registered even stronger growth. TKM shipped 3,297 units overseas in February 2026, up from 2,000 units in February 2025. This represents a sharp 65 per cent rise, highlighting improved traction in international markets.

Also Read : Next-gen Toyota Fortuner spotted for the first time ahead of global debut

Strong start to the calendar year

Looking at the year-to-date (January–February) performance, Toyota’s cumulative sales for 2026 stand at 67,914 units, compared to 57,785 units during the same period in 2025. This reflects an overall growth of 18 per cent.

Domestic sales for the first two months of 2026 reached 61,367 units, up 17 per cent from 52,592 units last year. Exports also saw healthy growth, increasing 26 per cent to 6,547 units, compared to 5,193 units in the corresponding period of 2025.

Also Read : Toyota recalls 969 Land Cruiser 300s in India over transmission-software concern

The consistent rise in both domestic dispatches and exports indicates stable demand momentum. While the domestic market continues to account for the bulk of volumes, the higher growth rate in exports suggests Toyota is steadily strengthening its overseas footprint as well.

Overall, February 2026 has contributed positively to Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s performance trajectory, reinforcing its position in the Indian automotive market.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2026, 15:36 pm IST
TAGS: toyota sales report

