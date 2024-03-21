Volkswagen expected to launch ID.4 as its first EV in India by this year

Volkswagen India has showcased its ID.4 electric crossover at their Annual Brand Conference that was held in Jaipur. The brand confirmed that they will launch the ID.4 as their first electric vehicle in the Indian market by the end of 2024. Volkswagen ID.4 will come to India as a Completely Built Unit so it is expected to be priced on the higher side. Once launched, the ID.4 will compete against the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

This is not the first time that Volkswagen showcased the ID.4 in India. In April last year, the brand revealed the ID.4 in India for the very first time. It was the GTX version which is the top-of-the-line variant that Volkswagen offers. It comes with an all-wheel drive system along with an 82 kWh battery pack that can deliver a range of up to 500 km.

The electric puts out 299 bhp of max power and 499 Nm of peak torque. The ID.4 EV can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just over six seconds while its top speed is electronically limited to 180 kmph.

The GTX version looks sportier than the standard ID.4. It comes with GTX badging all around, a black roof, a black spoiler and black air intakes. The dashboard is dominated by a large 12-inch digital touchscreen infotainment screen along with a digital driver display.

Volkswagen has been testing the ID.4 electric crossover on Indian roads for some time now. There is a possibility that Volkswagen will bring the EV in limited numbers under a rule which allows up to 2,500 cars without the local homologation. The brand has already used this technique to bring the T-Roc into the Indian market which got sold out instantly.

Apart from this, the brand updated the Taigun with two new variants - GT Line and GT Sport. Both come with cosmetic updates that make the SUV look more sporty and stealthy.

