Honda City Specifications

Honda City is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 11,49,000 in India. It is available in 7 variants, 1498.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs*
Honda City Specs

Honda City comes in seven petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The City measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ground clearance of City

Honda City Specifications and Features

ZX CVT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
185 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 55 R16
Length
4549 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1489 mm
Kerb Weight
1135 kg
Width
1748 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
506 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Honda City News

The 2023 Hyundai Verna offers more ADAS features than the Honda City facelift.
2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City: ADAS features comparison
30 Mar 2023
Hyundai Motor has confirmed that the upcoming new Verna 2023 sedan will be offered with ADAS technology.
Hyundai Verna, rival to Honda City, to be second sedan in India to offer ADAS
14 Mar 2023
Honda City facelift (top) is the best-selling car in the compact sedan segment in India. One of its key rival is Volkswagen Virtus (bottom).
Honda City vs Volkswagen Virtus: Price, features, specs, mileage compared
13 Mar 2023
The 2023 Honda City is offered in six exterior colour options. The Blue shade seen here is a first on the model.
2023 Honda City first-drive review: Sedan, now sportier, that refuses to lay low
9 Mar 2023
The 2023 Honda City gets two new entry-level variants - SV for petrol and V for hybrid, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.89 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
2023 Honda City launched: 5 things to know
4 Mar 2023
Honda City Variants & Price List

Honda City price starts at ₹ 11.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda City comes in 7 variants. Honda City top variant price is ₹ 15.97 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
SV Petrol MT
11.49 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
V Petrol MT
12.37 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
VX Petrol MT
13.49 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
V CVT
13.62 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
ZX Petrol MT
14.72 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
VX CVT
14.74 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
ZX CVT
15.97 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
