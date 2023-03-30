Honda City Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda City comes in seven petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The City measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ground clearance of City is 165 mm. A five-seat model, Honda City sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Honda City price starts at ₹ 11.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda City comes in 7 variants. Honda City top variant price is ₹ 15.97 Lakhs.
₹11.49 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.37 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.49 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.62 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹14.72 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.74 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹15.97 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
