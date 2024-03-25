Citroen C3X unveiling soon? New teaser hints at the Honda City rival incoming

Citroen India will be introducing its fourth product in the country this year. This will be the brand’s third made-in-India offering based on the C-Cubed platform, which has been specifically developed for the Indian market. The new offering has been dubbed the Citroen C3X and is touted to be a crossover between a sedan and a coupe SUV. While the C3X was only an announcement so far, a new teaser by the automaker on social media hints at its imminent arrival.

The teaser video gives away little barring the line “Sophistication sculpted from dominance" along with a fiery Citroen logo. However, we do know that the C3X will be a cross-styled offering between a sedan and an SUV. Previous spy shots have suggested prominent styling cues including the split headlamp design that’s common to the C3 family, along with details like the lift-style door handles, a raked C-pillar, and a notchback-styled boot.

The Citroen C3X will be a high-riding sedan along the lines of the Volvo S60 Cross Country that was on sale globally a few years ago. The idea essentially brings SUV properties to the sedan with a higher ground clearance, coupe-like roofline, taller driving stance and more, while retaining the salient qualities of a sedan including the spacious second row, a sizeable boot, good handling and more.

The interior is expected to carry several components from the C3 family including the overall layout and features. Expect to see a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, cube-like air-con vents, as well as a digital instrument console. Recent reports did suggest that Citroen was working on making the C3X more feature-rich over the C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV, given the lukewarm response to these models so far.

The Citroen C3X is expected to draw power from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol PureTech engine that also powers the C3 and C3 Aircross. The motor develops 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Expect transmission options to include a 6-speed manual, while Citroen should offer an automatic option right from the launch.

The C3X will be competing in the crowded compact sedan segment against the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Citroen offering though promises to hold its own given the unique design proposition, while an aggressive price tag should also work in its favour. We expect more details to unfold in the coming weeks.

