Citroen eC3 secures zero stars in Global NCAP crash test

Citroen e-C3 is the latest vehicle to be tested by Global NCAP under #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. The electric vehicle scored zero stars in adult occupant protection and one star in child occupant protection. The e-C3 is being produced in India and is based on its ICE counterpart.

The Citroen e-C3 was given a zero star rating for adult occupant protection because it showed poor protection to the passenger’s chest and weak protection to the driver’s chest. The vehicle was not equipped with side head protection system and they are not available even as an option. Moreover, the e-C3 misses out on Electronic Stability Control.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Citroen eC3 29.2 kWh 29.2 kWh 320 km 320 km ₹ 11.50 - 12.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING BYD Seagull 38 kWh 38 kWh 405 km 405 km ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Citroen C3X 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 Lakhs View Details Citroen C3 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.16 - 9.08 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C5 Aircross 1997.0 cc 1997.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 30.30 - 32.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Child occupant protection received just one star as the model does not offer three point belts in all positions and does not offer a passenger airbag disconnection switch. The head of both child dummies impacted with the vehicle interior and the car offers only one position which is suitable for a universal child seat. The e-C3 was equipped with dual airbags which are offered as standard.

Watch: How Citroen eC3 EV's crash test at Global NCAP went

Citroen's e-C3 and C3 are developed for developing nations. David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “This result from Sellantis is of serious concern, not only for consumers in the Indian market but also for those in emerging economies around the world. We will be discussing this and other outcomes from the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign during our NCAP24 World Congress event in Munich next month."

Also Read : Citroen ties up with BluSmart, to offer 4,000 eC3 EVs as cabs within a year

To this, Stellantis has confirmed that they will be adding more safety features and six airbags as standard. This is what the company had to say, “Stellantis confirms its vehicles comply with all current local market regulations and its commitment to safety with six airbags and additional safety features as standard across products in India during the second half of the year."

Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary General said, “This is an appalling result from Stellantis. PSA was once a leader on safety, but now, as part of the Stellantis group, the manufacturer appears to have taken a major backward step. We hope that this apparent negative trend is corrected globally as a matter of urgency."

First Published Date: