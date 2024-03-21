HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Citroen Ec3 Secures Zero Stars In Global Ncap Crash Test

Citroen eC3 secures zero stars in Global NCAP crash test

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2024, 15:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Citroen e-C3 is based on the ICE-powered C3. Both vehicles are developed for emerging markets.
Citroen eC3 crash test
Citroen eC3 is being produced in India for developing markets.
Citroen eC3 crash test
Citroen eC3 is being produced in India for developing markets.

Citroen e-C3 is the latest vehicle to be tested by Global NCAP under #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. The electric vehicle scored zero stars in adult occupant protection and one star in child occupant protection. The e-C3 is being produced in India and is based on its ICE counterpart.

The Citroen e-C3 was given a zero star rating for adult occupant protection because it showed poor protection to the passenger’s chest and weak protection to the driver’s chest. The vehicle was not equipped with side head protection system and they are not available even as an option. Moreover, the e-C3 misses out on Electronic Stability Control.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Citroen Ec3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen eC3
BatteryCapacity Icon29.2 kWh Range Icon320 km
₹ 11.50 - 12.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Seagull (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Seagull
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon405 km
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Citroen C3x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen C3X
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7 Lakhs
View Details
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.16 - 9.08 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
Engine Icon1997.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 30.30 - 32.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Child occupant protection received just one star as the model does not offer three point belts in all positions and does not offer a passenger airbag disconnection switch. The head of both child dummies impacted with the vehicle interior and the car offers only one position which is suitable for a universal child seat. The e-C3 was equipped with dual airbags which are offered as standard.

Watch: How Citroen eC3 EV's crash test at Global NCAP went

Citroen's e-C3 and C3 are developed for developing nations. David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “This result from Sellantis is of serious concern, not only for consumers in the Indian market but also for those in emerging economies around the world. We will be discussing this and other outcomes from the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign during our NCAP24 World Congress event in Munich next month."

Also Read : Citroen ties up with BluSmart, to offer 4,000 eC3 EVs as cabs within a year

To this, Stellantis has confirmed that they will be adding more safety features and six airbags as standard. This is what the company had to say, “Stellantis confirms its vehicles comply with all current local market regulations and its commitment to safety with six airbags and additional safety features as standard across products in India during the second half of the year."

Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary General said, “This is an appalling result from Stellantis. PSA was once a leader on safety, but now, as part of the Stellantis group, the manufacturer appears to have taken a major backward step. We hope that this apparent negative trend is corrected globally as a matter of urgency."

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2024, 14:38 PM IST
TAGS: C3 dual Executive Citroen Citroen India e-C3 electric vehicles EV electric cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.