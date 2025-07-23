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Honda City Images

Check out the latest images of Honda City. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Honda City Front Left View

Honda City

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12 - 20.99 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Honda City Front Left View
Honda City Front View
Honda City Rear Right View
Honda City Rear View
Honda City Right Side View
Honda City Right View
Honda City Bootspace View
Honda City Engine View
Honda City Taillight View
Honda City Alloy Wheel
Honda City Airbags View
Honda City Dashboard View
Honda City Rear Seat View
Honda City Infortainment System View
Honda City Rear Seat View
Honda City Driver Seat View
Honda City Steering Wheel View
Honda City Ac Vent System View
Honda City Gear Shiffter View
Honda City Engine View
Honda City Infortainment System View
Honda City Automatic Climate Control View
Honda City Dark Iron 3d Pattern Garnish With Welcome Ambient Light
Honda City Front Seat View
Honda City Seat View
Honda City Wireless Charger View
Honda City Window Controller Buttion System View
Front Left View
Front View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Right Side View
Right View
Bootspace View
Engine View
Taillight View
Alloy Wheel
Airbags View
Dashboard View
Rear Seat View
Infortainment System View
Rear Seat View
Driver Seat View
Steering Wheel View
Ac Vent System View
Gear Shiffter View
Engine View
Infortainment System View
Automatic Climate Control View
Dark Iron 3d Pattern Garnish With Welcome Ambient Light
Front Seat View
Seat View
Wireless Charger View
Window Controller Buttion System View

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Honda City User Reviews & Ratings

4.3
4 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
3
5 ratingrating star
1
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User Reviews

A perfect blend of style , Comfort and efficiency
Honda City is impressive with its attractive aerodynamic styling, it has LED lights, bolted front grille, refined grille which gives it a premium look. Performance-wise it is a smooth and responsive drive, powered by 1.5 and IVTC petrol engines or an effective diesel with other manual or CBT turn mission. Perfect quality refinement for city and highway driving, well tuned suspension, experienced room plus interior and advanced features like touch screen and connected contact in 4 statement system. My leges with the petrol variant is commendable. Overall the style, comfort and performance of Honda City is balanced, making it popular among families and driving enthusiasts.
By: Aman kumar (Jul 23, 2025)
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Honda City Related News

The minimum price difference between the petrol-MT combinations of both SV and ZX+ variants is more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh, while the top-end trim's maximum price comes with a gap of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 lakh compared to the base variant.
Honda City SV vs ZX+: Base vs top variants compared - Which offers better value for money
16 Jun 2026
Honda Cars India began deliveries of the 2026 City hybrid in Bengaluru, with senior leadership present at the first handover.
Honda City hybrid deliveries begin as top leadership hands over first unit
3 Jun 2026
Honda posted a positive sales performance in May 2026 despite the fuel price shocks.
Amaze, City, and Elevate help Honda post 31% sales growth in May 2026
2 Jun 2026
The 2026 Honda City facelift launched in India just a few days back, revising its competition with rivals like Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna.
2026 Honda City facelift vs Volkswagen Virtus: Base variants' price and specifications compared
26 May 2026
The 2026 Honda City lineup now offers ADAS at a lower price.
2026 Honda City variants explained: Which variant is the best value for money?
25 May 2026
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 Honda City Related News

Honda City Videos

Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
9 Mar 2023
The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review
2 May 2022
The Honda City Hybrid looks quite similar to the fifth-generation City launched earlier. However, it gets some distinct design elements such as new claw-type fog light garnish, new Black painted diamond-cut alloy wheels, new trunk lip spoiler, and the signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear.
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Look
14 Apr 2022
Honda City and Jazz pass Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating.
Honda City and Jazz pass Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating
15 Feb 2022
Watch first drive review of Honda City 2020 seeks to wear sedan crown again
Watch first drive review: Honda City 2020 seeks to wear sedan crown again
30 Jun 2020
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Honda City Offers
Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C's Apply
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer
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