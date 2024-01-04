HT Auto
Honda Offers City, Amaze With Discounts Of Up To 88,600 In January

Honda City, Amaze up for discounts in January, save up to 88,600

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 04 Jan 2024, 10:58 AM
Honda Cars has announced discounts on its two flagship sedans for the month. However, the Elevate SUV and City strong hybrid versions have been kept o
Honda City Amaze
Honda City and Amaze sedans are available on discounts in January. However, Honda will not offer any benefits on the strong hybrid version of City this month.
Honda Cars India has released its first discount offer of the year with the flagship models City and Amaze sedans being offered with various incentives in January. The discount scheme, which will continue till the end of this month, can help one save up to 88,600 if one chooses to buy one of these sedans by January 31. While both sedans have been included in the benefit scheme for the month, Honda continues to keep the Elevate, its only SUV in the lineup, and the strong hybrid version of the City out of it.

Honda City gets the maximum benefits this month which will help one save up to 88,600 on purchase of the sedan. The City gets a flat cash discount of 25,000 or free accessories worth 26,947. Honda is also offering car exchange bonus worth 15,000, customer loyalty bonus of 4,000, Honda Car Exchange Bonus worth 6,000 and corporate discount worth 5,000.

Besides these benefits, Honda is also offering specialised discounts like special corporate discount worth 20,000 which is available on all variants except the new Elegant Edition. The VX and ZX variants get extended warranty benefits worth 13,651. The Elegant Edition of the City also gets benefits which include car exchange bonus worth 10,000 and special edition benefit worth 40,000.

Honda City, rival to Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz, is priced between 11.63 lakh and 16.10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The sedan is expected to see a price hike later this month.

Honda Amaze, rival to the likes of Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura, is also up for discount of up to 72,000 in January. The benefits include cash discount of 30,000 or free accessories worth 36,246 for the S variant. For the E variant, the cash discount is 10,000 or accessories worth 12,349 for free. The VX variant of Amaze gets cash discount of 20,000 or free accessories worth 24,346. Honda Amaze is priced from 7.13 lakh and goes up to 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Amaze sedan will also be available with car exchange bonus worth 15,000, special corporate discount worth 20,000 which does not include the Elite Edition, corporate discount of 3,000 and customer loyalty bonus of 4,000. The Elite Edition gets car exchange bonus worth 10,000 and special edition benefit worth 30,000.

First Published Date: 04 Jan 2024, 10:58 AM IST
