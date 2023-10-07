Honda City, Amaze festive discounts go up to 75,000 in October

Honda Cars India has announced heavy discounts on two of its flagship sedan models - the City fifth generation and Amaze. The Japanese auto giant will offer up to ₹75,000 worth of benefits to customers looking to buy either of the two sedans before October ends. Honda Cars will not offer any festive benefits on its third model - the Elevate SUV - this month. The SUV was launched recently at a starting price of ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City fifth generation and Amaze will be available at discounted prices till October 31. The carmaker is offering benefits on these two models which include cashback, free accessories, loyalty and exchange bonus as well as corporate discounts.

Customers of Honda City will get the maximum benefits this month. The carmaker said that the new customers of City fifth generation sedan, which starts at a price of ₹11.63 lakh (ex-showroom), will get either cash discount of up to ₹25,000 or free official accessories worth up to ₹26,947. There is also loyalty bonus worth ₹4,000. Honda is also offering discounts on car exchange. If one chooses to exchange an old Honda car with the new City, the carmaker will offer discount of ₹6,000. However, other car exchange benefits go up to ₹15,000. There are two corporate discount packages available on City as well. The standard discount is worth ₹5,000 while a special corporate discount will offer ₹20,000 worth of benefits.

Honda Amaze sedan will come with benefits worth up to ₹57,000 in October. The carmaker is offering cash and corporate discounts as well as loyalty bonus on the Amaze sedans manufactured this year. It will also offer special corporate discounts and exchange bonus on older models.

The Amaze can fetch up to ₹15,000 discount this month. One can opt for free accessories worth ₹18,147 instead of cash discount. The loyalty bonus is worth ₹4,000 while the corporate discount will save another ₹3,000. The special corporate discount is worth ₹20,000. If one chooses to exchange an old car with a new Amaze, Honda will offer up to ₹15,000 worth of exchange bonus.

