Honda City to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Popular cars in India with great resale value

When it comes to buying a new car, many factors play critical roles in determining the buying decision of the consumers. It could be design, fuel efficiency, features, value for money, practicality, riding comfort etc. One of the factors is the resale value. Many consumers consider the resale value of a car while buying a new one. This determines how much money the buyer can expect while selling the car after owning it for a certain period.

Several factors influence the resale value of cars in India. If you are planning to fetch a good return while selling your car, it is recommended to consider buying a car after assessing these factors. Usually, a car's resale value is determined by factors like its brand and model, year of manufacturing, colour, condition of the vehicle, market demand, features, performance etc.

In India, there are a variety of cars positioned in different segments that offer great resale value. If you are planning to buy a car with the thought that you would be owning it for a certain period and will sell it after a few years, you'd want to make sure that selling the vehicle returns the best possible return on investment. Keeping that in view, here are a few cars that generally fetch great resale value.

19 Dec 2023, 12:02 PM
1Honda City

One of the most popular cars in the used car market. This midsize sedan continues to fetch great resale value despite the diminishing sales numbers of sedans in the new passenger vehicle market. available at a starting price of 11.63 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda City comes as a stylish and upmarket sedan that offers premiumness and comfort. It is powered by a powerful 1.5-litre engine and is available with both manual and CVT gearbox options.

2Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio is known as one of the bestselling SUVs in India for a long time. Its boxy design, power-packed performance and go-anywhere capability have made this SUV an appealing proposition for many. While the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N have been boosting the sales numbers in the new car segment, the old model also fetches good numbers in the used car segment. This SUV is considered as one of the cars in India that fetches great resale value.

3Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most value-for-money cars in India that has been in business for a long time. The hatchback comes with a practical design, a host of upmarket features and a peppy 1.2-litre petrol engine. The car is available in petrol-only and petrol-CNG fuel options, while transmission options for the hatchback include both manual and AMT units. Besides its popularity in the private buyer segments, Swift is also one of the high-in-demand cars among fleet operators.

4Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the bestselling compact sedans in India and is essentially based on Swift hatchback. Sales of sedans including compact sedans have been declining across India amid the rising popularity of SUVs. However, the Dzire sedan continues to fetch certain retail numbers across India, from both private buyers and fleet operators. Being essentially the sedan version of the Swift hatchback, the Dzire comes sharing a host of features and components including the powertrains with the hatchback.

5Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova is one of the longstanding players in the Indian utility vehicle market. Toyota's current product portfolio has the Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross. The Innova Crysta is among the cars in high demand from both private buyers as well as fleet operators. The premium design, comfort, powerful engine, and host of upmarket features make the Innova Crysta a car that fetches great resale value.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2023, 12:02 PM IST
