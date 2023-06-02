Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV help Tata Motors' electric car sales grow by 66%

Tata Motors continues to dominate the electric car sales in India. In May, India's largest electric car manufacturer has sold 5,805 units of Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV. Tata has registered a health 66 per cent growth in sales compared to the same month last year. This has been possible mostly due to the introduction of the Tiago EV earlier this year. Within four months of its launch, the electric hatchback had clocked 10,000 units hinting at its popularity.

Tata Motors' EV sales has grown from 3,505 units in the year-ago period. However, the sales have gone down by a bit compared to the previous month. In April 2023, Tata Motors sold 6,516 electric vehicles. The contribution of electric vehicle to Tata Motors' overall sales in May was around 8 per cent. Last month, Tata Motors sold 73,448 units of passenger vehicles.

Tiago EV is the latest addition in Tata Motors' electric car portfolio in India. Launched last year, the Tiago EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicle in the country with prices starting from ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago EV is also the fastest in terms of bookings with 20,000 entries by December last year.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Nexon Ev ₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Tigor Ev ₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Tiago Ev ₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Honda Hr-v ₹14 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Mg Hector ₹14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Watch: Tata Tiago EV: First drive review

Tata Tiago EV comes with a range of upto 315 kms on a single charge, depending on the battery pack. It offers 74 hp of power and 114 Nm of peak torque and is capable of reaching 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The EV can recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in less than an hour.

The Nexon EV family, which includes the likes of Nexon EV Max and Nexon EV Prime among other editions, is the carmaker's best-selling electric car in India. The electric SUV is currently avaialable in standard, EV Max, EV Prime and Dark Edition versions. The Tigor EV is the only sedan that comes with electric avatar in its segment.

First Published Date: