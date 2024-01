XUV 400 EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 10 variants. The price of XUV 400 EV EL 39.4 kWh Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.40 XUV 400 EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 10 variants. The price of XUV 400 EV EL 39.4 kWh Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.40 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Max Torque: 310 Nm Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode BootSpace: 368 litres ...Read MoreRead Less