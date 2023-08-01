HT Auto
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Specifications

Mahindra XUV 400 EV is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 15,99,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Specs

Mahindra XUV 400 EV comes in three electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. A 5 Seater-seat model, Mahindra XUV 400 EV sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Specifications and Features

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Driving Range
456 km/charge
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds
Transmission
Automatic
Battery
39.4 kWh, Lithium Ion
Emission Standard
BS 6
Max Motor Performance
147 bhp 310 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
160 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Length
4200 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Bootspace
378 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Seater
Doors
5 Doors
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Touch Screen Size
Touch-screen Display
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Interiors
Single Tone
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Mahindra News

Mahindra XUV700
XUV700, Scorpio lead Mahindra to highest-ever SUV sales in July
1 Aug 2023
The Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept will carry the legacy of the Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck and it will first break cover in South Africa.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept teased online ahead of August 15 debut. Know more
30 Jul 2023
The Mahindra Roxor off-roader can now be produced and sold in the US
US Court allows Mahindra to sell Roxor off-roader as Jeep loses case. Details
21 Jul 2023
Mahindra Scorpio Classic is finished in a special Army Green colour scheme.
First batch of Mahindra Scorpio Classic delivered to Indian Army
19 Jul 2023
Mahindra was testing one test mule of XUV700 and two test mules of the upcoming XUV500 Coupe. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/Yaramotors)
Mahindra XUV500 Coupe spotted for the first time: Details
19 Jul 2023
View all
 

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Variants & Price List

Mahindra XUV 400 EV price starts at ₹ 15.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 18.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV 400 EV comes in 3 variants. Mahindra XUV 400 EV top variant price is ₹ 18.99 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
EC 3.3 KW
15.99 Lakhs*
147 bhp 310 Nm
160 kmph
375-456 km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
EC 7.2 KW
16.49 Lakhs*
147 bhp 310 Nm
160 kmph
375-456 km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
EL 7.2 KW
18.99 Lakhs*
147 bhp 310 Nm
160 kmph
375-456 km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

