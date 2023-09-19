Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/20
2/20
3/20
4/20
5/20
View all Images
6/20

Tata Nexon EV Specifications

Tata Nexon EV is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 14,74,000 in India. It is available in 9 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Tata Nexon EV Specs

Tata Nexon EV comes in nine electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Nexon EV measures 3,994 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Tata Nexon EV Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Empowered Plus Long Range
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
40.5 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous
Driving Range
465 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.9 seconds
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle Shift
Battery
Lithium Ion
Max Motor Performance
143 bhp 215 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Height
1616 mm
Length
3994 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Width
1811 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
350 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
No
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Speakers
9
Touch Screen Size
12 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Driver Armrest
Yes

Tata Nexon EV Alternatives

UPCOMING
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

12 - 14 Lakhs
Check Punch EV details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra BE.05

Mahindra BE.05

12 - 16 Lakhs
Check BE.05 details
View similar Cars
Tata Nexon EV Prime

Tata Nexon EV Prime

14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Nexon EV Prime Specs
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204

Mahindra S204

12 Lakhs Onwards
Check S204 details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV Concept

Tata Curvv EV Concept

15 - 20 Lakhs
Check Curvv EV Concept details
View similar Cars

Tata Nexon EV News

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its competition with rivals like Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Hyundai Kona EV: Which electric SUV to choose
19 Sept 2023
The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift is available in six different trim options: Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Which variant to pick
19 Sept 2023
The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its rivalry with competitors like MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, and Hyundai Kona EV.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs MG ZS EV: Price and specification comparison
18 Sept 2023
Tata Nexon EV facelift's entry-level variant undercuts both the Mahindra XUV400 EV.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Mahindra XUV400: Price comparison
15 Sept 2023
The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes with a wide range of design updates and new features, enhancing its premium quotient along with a significantly improved powertrain offering better range and performance.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift launched at 14.74 lakh, promises up to 465 km range
14 Sept 2023
View all
 Tata Nexon EV News

Tata Nexon EV Variants & Price List

Tata Nexon EV price starts at ₹ 14.74 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 19.94 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon EV comes in 9 variants. Tata Nexon EV top variant price is ₹ 19.94 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Creative Plus Medium Range
14.74 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
325 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Fearless Medium Range
16.19 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
325 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Fearless Plus Medium Range
16.69 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
325 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Fearless Plus S Medium Range
17.19 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
325 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Empowered Medium Range
17.84 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
325 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Fearless Long Range
18.19 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
465 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Fearless Plus Long Range
18.69 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
465 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Fearless Plus S Long Range
19.19 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
465 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Empowered Plus Long Range
19.94 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
465 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 24.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

16.19 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
Check latest offers
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Popular Cars in India 2023

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Ferrari Portofino Facelift

Ferrari Portofino Facelift

3.8 - 3.9 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
BYD Seal

BYD Seal

55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details