Tata Nexon EV Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Nexon EV comes in nine electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Nexon EV measures 3,994 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. The ground clearance of Nexon EV is 205 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Nexon EV sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Nexon EV price starts at ₹ 14.74 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 19.94 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon EV comes in 9 variants. Tata Nexon EV top variant price is ₹ 19.94 Lakhs.
₹14.74 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
325 Km
₹16.19 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
325 Km
₹16.69 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
325 Km
₹17.19 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
325 Km
₹17.84 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
325 Km
₹18.19 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
465 Km
₹18.69 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
465 Km
₹19.19 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
465 Km
₹19.94 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
465 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price