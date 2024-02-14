Tata Nexon vs Tata Nexon EV: Which SUV costs how much

Tata Nexon is one of the few cars in India that is available in a wide spectrum of powertrain options including petrol, diesel, and electric. The homegrown automaker is gearing up to launch a CNG variant of the Tata Nexon as well, which was showcased at the recently concluded Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2024. Despite fierce competition in its segment, Nexon has been able to make its own space and the compact SUV sits at the top of the chart in this category.

Since its launch in 2017, the Tata Nexon has been instrumental in enhancing Tata Motors' market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market. It competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger among others. In the last five months, Tata Motors has sold more than 15,000 units of Nexon SUV every month.

Earlier this week, Tata Motors announced a price cut for the Nexon EV, which enhanced the nomenclature's appeal further. The automaker announced a price cut for the Nexon EV alongside the Tiago EV.

The Nexon EV's price has been lowered between ₹20,000 and ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. With this price cut, the SUV's pricing now starts at ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹19.29 lakh (ex-showroom), instead of the old price range of ₹14.74 lakh - ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon vs Tata Nexon EV: Price

Tata Nexon is priced between ₹8.15 lakh and ₹15.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Tata Nexon EV is priced between ₹14.49 lakh and ₹19.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This means if you are planning to buy a Nexon irrespective of the internal combustion engine or electric propulsion system onboard, you can actually the top variant of the Nexon by spending a little extra than the Nexon EV base variant's price.

