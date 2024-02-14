Tata Nexon facelift scores five star safety rating at Global NCAP crash test

Global NCAP has just announced that the Nexon facelift has scored five stars in its crash test. The sub-4 metre compact SUV scored 32.22 points out of 34 in adult protection and 44.52 points out of 49 in child protection. It is important to note that it was the first generation of Nexon was the first Indian car to score a five-star rating in the GNCAP crash test back in 2018.

The bodyshell integrity and footwell area were reported as stable by Global NCAP and the Nexon was also equipped with side impact protection doors. The protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good. The driver’s and passenger’s chests showed adequate protection. The driver’s and passenger’s knees showed good protection. Driver’s tibias showed adequate protection and passenger’s tibias showed good protection.

In terms of side protection, the head, abdomen and pelvis showed good protection, chest showed adequate protection. Global NCAP also performs side pole impact in which there was good protection to the head and pelvis, marginal protection to the chest and adequate protection to the abdomen. The Nexon meets UN127 and GTR9 requirements for pedestrian protection as standard. The model also complies with Global NCAP’s ESC requirements and offers seatbelt reminders in all seating positions.

In terms of safety features, the Nexon comes with 6 airbags, an electronic stability program, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking sensors, tilt and collapsible steering, central locking and hill hold control.

As of now, all Tata SUVs have a five-star rating in crash tests. Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, "Safety is ingrained in our DNA, and we are proud to earn the prestigious 5-star rating from Global NCAP for the new Nexon as per the enhanced 2022 protocol. It was the first car in India to receive 5 star rating from GNCAP in 2018 and it upholds this legacy, showcasing our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. With this feat, all our new SUVs have now received the GNCAP 5-star rating certifications and have raised the bar for safer SUVs in India. We are dedicated to delivering vehicles that not only surpass expectations but also prioritize the safety of every passenger on the road."

