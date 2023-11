Nexon EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 9 variants. The price of Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range in Delhi is Rs. 18.04 Lakhs. It offers many Nexon EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 9 variants. The price of Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range in Delhi is Rs. 18.04 Lakhs. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Body-Coloured Bumpers and specs like: Transmission: Automatic, Paddle Shift BootSpace: 350 litres ...Read MoreRead Less