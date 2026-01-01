The Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range, featuring a 30 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 325 Km, is priced at ₹15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range delivers a claimed single-charge range of 325 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range is available in 6 colour options: Pristine White Dual Tone, Empowered Oxide Dual Tone, Flame Red Dual Tone, Empowered Dark, Daytona Grey With Black Roof, Intensi Teal With Dual Tone.
The Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range is powered by a 30 kWh battery pack that allows for 325 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range include the Kia Syros EV priced between ₹13.5 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs and the Mahindra 3XO EV priced between ₹13.89 Lakhs - 15.46 Lakhs.
The Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Glove Box Lamp, Cruise Control, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper and Follow me home headlamps.