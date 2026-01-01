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Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range

Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range Prices

The Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range, featuring a 30 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 325 Km, is priced at ₹15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range Range

The Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range delivers a claimed single-charge range of 325 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range Colours

The Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range is available in 6 colour options: Pristine White Dual Tone, Empowered Oxide Dual Tone, Flame Red Dual Tone, Empowered Dark, Daytona Grey With Black Roof, Intensi Teal With Dual Tone.

Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range Battery & Range

The Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range is powered by a 30 kWh battery pack that allows for 325 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger).

Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range include the Kia Syros EV priced between ₹13.5 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs and the Mahindra 3XO EV priced between ₹13.89 Lakhs - 15.46 Lakhs.

Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range Specs & Features

The Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Glove Box Lamp, Cruise Control, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper and Follow me home headlamps.

Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range Price

Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range

₹15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,29,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
58,166
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,99,666
EMI@32,234/mo
Add to Compare
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Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
30 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds
Driving Range
325 Km
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle Shift
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp, 215 Nm
Charging Time
4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
205 mm
Length
3994 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm
Height
1616 mm
Width
1811 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
350 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Instrument Cluster
Digital

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
No
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver

Storage

Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Speakers
8
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus S Medium Range EMI
EMI29,010 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,49,699
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,49,699
Interest Amount
3,90,919
Payable Amount
17,40,618

Tata Nexon EV other Variants

Nexon EV Creative Plus Medium Range

₹13.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,49,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
51,857
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,13,357
EMI@28,229/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Nexon EV Fearless Medium Range

₹13.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,29,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
54,661
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,96,161
EMI@30,009/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon EV Fearless Plus Medium Range

₹14.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,79,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
56,414
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,47,914
EMI@31,121/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon EV Creative 45 Long Range

₹14.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
63,822
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,75,322
EMI@31,710/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon EV Empowered Medium Range

₹15.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,79,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
59,919
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,51,419
EMI@33,346/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon EV Fearless 45 Long Range

₹15.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
67,503
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,79,003
EMI@33,939/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon EV Empowered 45 Long Range

₹16.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
71,183
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,86,683
EMI@36,253/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range

₹17.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
74,863
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,90,363
EMI@38,482/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition

₹18.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,19,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
75,599
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,11,099
EMI@38,928/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45

₹18.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,29,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
75,967
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,21,467
EMI@39,150/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Dark Edition

₹18.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
76,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,42,203
EMI@39,596/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon EV Empowered Plus A 45 Red Dark Edition

₹18.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
76,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,42,203
EMI@39,596/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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