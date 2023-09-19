Saved Articles

Tata Nexon EV Images

Check out the latest images of Tata Nexon EV.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Tata Nexon EV Front Left Side
Tata Nexon EV Front View
Tata Nexon EV Rear Left View
Tata Nexon EV Front Wiper
Tata Nexon EV Grille
Tata Nexon EV Hill Assist
Tata Nexon EV Rear Parking Sensors Top View
Tata Nexon EV Taillight
Tata Nexon EV Steering Wheel
Tata Nexon EV Glovebox
Tata Nexon EV Hands Free Boot Release
Tata Nexon EV Infotainment System Main Menu
Tata Nexon EV Instrument Cluster
Tata Nexon EV Interior
Tata Nexon EV Knob Selector
Tata Nexon EV Parking Camera Display
Tata Nexon EV Gear Shifter
Tata Nexon EV Door View Of Driver Seat
Tata Nexon EV Sun Roof Moon Roof
Tata Nexon EV Wireless Charging Pad
Tata Nexon EV Alternatives

UPCOMING
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

12 - 14 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Mahindra BE.05

Mahindra BE.05

12 - 16 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV Prime

Tata Nexon EV Prime

14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204

Mahindra S204

12 Lakhs Onwards
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV Concept

Tata Curvv EV Concept

15 - 20 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV News

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its competition with rivals like Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Hyundai Kona EV: Which electric SUV to choose
19 Sept 2023
The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift is available in six different trim options: Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Which variant to pick
19 Sept 2023
The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its rivalry with competitors like MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, and Hyundai Kona EV.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs MG ZS EV: Price and specification comparison
18 Sept 2023
Tata Nexon EV facelift's entry-level variant undercuts both the Mahindra XUV400 EV.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Mahindra XUV400: Price comparison
15 Sept 2023
The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes with a wide range of design updates and new features, enhancing its premium quotient along with a significantly improved powertrain offering better range and performance.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift launched at 14.74 lakh, promises up to 465 km range
14 Sept 2023
Tata Nexon EV Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
9 Sept 2023
Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions).
Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review
22 Jun 2023
Tata Motors has introduced Jet Edition models of its flagship SUVs Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari as part of its festive offering this year. This is the fourth special edition series of Tata SUVs after the Dark, Gold and Kaziranga Editions.
Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Jet Edition: First impressions
2 Sept 2022
Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
17 May 2022
Popular Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 24.49 Lakhs
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

16.19 - 25.49 Lakhs
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs
