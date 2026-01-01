The Nexon EV Fearless Plus Medium Range, featuring a 30 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 325 Km, is priced at ₹14.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Nexon EV Fearless Plus Medium Range delivers a claimed single-charge range of 325 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Nexon EV Fearless Plus Medium Range is available in 6 colour options: Pristine White Dual Tone, Empowered Oxide Dual Tone, Flame Red Dual Tone, Empowered Dark, Daytona Grey With Black Roof, Intensi Teal With Dual Tone.
The Nexon EV Fearless Plus Medium Range is powered by a 30 kWh battery pack that allows for 325 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Nexon EV Fearless Plus Medium Range include the Kia Syros EV priced between ₹13.5 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs and the Mahindra 3XO EV priced between ₹13.89 Lakhs - 15.46 Lakhs.
The Nexon EV Fearless Plus Medium Range has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Glove Box Lamp, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps and Wireless Charger.