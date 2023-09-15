Home > New Cars > Car Offers > Car Offers in Kolkata

Discount and Offers on New Cars in Kolkata

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
On Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe :-Pay Just Rs. 49,999 Month And N…
Applicable on 220i M Sport
220i M Sport
₹ 41.5 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Oct
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
On Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine :-Pay Just Rs. 59,999 Month A…
Applicable on 330Li M Sport
330Li M Sport
₹ 57.9 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Oct
BMW 5 Series
On Bmw 5 Series :-Pay Just Rs. 74,999 Month And Nothing Else…
Applicable on 520d Luxury Line
520d Luxury Line
₹ 65 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Oct
BMW 6 Series Gt
On Bmw 6 Series :-Pay Just Rs. 74,999 Month And Nothing Else…
Applicable on 630i M Sport
630i M Sport
₹ 67.9 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Oct
BMW Ix
On Bmw iX :-Pay Just Rs. 99,999 Month And Nothing Else + Inc…
Applicable on xDrive 40
xDrive 40
₹ 1.16 Cr
Expiring on 01 Oct
BMW X1
On Bmw X1 :-Pay Just Rs. 49,999 Month And Nothing Else + Inc…
Applicable on sDrive18i xLine
sDrive18i xLine
₹ 45.9 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Oct
BMW X3
On Bmw X3 :-Pay Just Rs. 79,999 Month And Nothing Else + Inc…
Applicable on xDrive 20d Luxury Line
xDrive 20d Luxury Line
₹ 61.9 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Oct
Citroen C3
On Citroen C3 :-Benefits up to R…
Applicable on live1.2petrol & 5 more..
live1.2petrol
feel1.2petrol
feel1.2petroldualtone
feel1.2petrolvibepack
feel1.2petrolvibepackdualtone
feel1.2turbovibepackdualtone
Expiring on 01 Oct
Nissan Magnite
On Nissan Magnite :-Cash Discoun…
Applicable on XE & 19 more..
XE
₹ 4.99 Lakhs
XL
₹ 5.99 Lakhs
XV
₹ 6.68 Lakhs
XL Turbo
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
XV Dual Tone
₹ 7.15 Lakhs
Geza Edition
₹ 7.39 Lakhs
XV Premium
₹ 7.55 Lakhs
XV Turbo
₹ 7.68 Lakhs
XV Premium Dual Tone
₹ 7.84 Lakhs
XV Turbo Dual Tone
₹ 8.25 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo
₹ 8.45 Lakhs
XV Turbo CVT
₹ 8.58 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo (O)
₹ 8.85 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo (O) Dual Tone
₹ 8.99 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo Dual Tone
₹ 9.05 Lakhs
XV Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 9.15 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo CVT
₹ 9.35 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo CVT (O)
₹ 9.75 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo CVT (O) Dual Tone
₹ 9.89 Lakhs
XV Premium Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 9.9 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Oct
Volkswagen Taigun
On Volkswagen Taigun :-Benefits up to Rs.40,000 + Attractive…
Applicable on Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT & 6 more..
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Highline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 12.8 Lakhs
Highline 1.0 TSI AT
₹ 14.1 Lakhs
Topline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 14.57 Lakhs
GT 1.5 TSI MT
₹ 15 Lakhs
Topline 1.0 TSI AT
₹ 15.91 Lakhs
GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG
₹ 17.5 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Oct
Volkswagen Tiguan
On Volkswagen Tiguan :-Benefits …
Applicable on Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹ 32.79 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Oct
Volkswagen Virtus
On Volkswagen Virtus :-Benefits up to Rs.40,000 + Attractive…
Applicable on Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT & 5 more..
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 11.21 Lakh
Highline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 12.97 Lakh
Highline 1.0 TSI AT
₹ 14.27 Lakh
Topline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 14.41 Lakh
Topline 1.0 TSI AT
₹ 15.71 Lakh
GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG
₹ 17.91 Lakh
Expiring on 01 Oct
Popular Cities with offers

Delhi
Kolkata
Ahmedabad
Mumbai
Chennai
Hyderabad
Pune
Bangalore

