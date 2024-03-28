HT Auto
Tata Motors expands Nexon lineup with new AMT options, totaling 96 variants

Tata Motors expands Nexon lineup with new AMT options, totaling 96 variants

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2024, 10:52 AM
Tata Motors has expanded its Nexon compact SUV line-up with the introduction of five new automated manual transmission (AMT) variants. The Nexon petrol-AMT range now starts at 10 lakh, ex-showroom for the Smart+ trim, while the diesel-AMT versions are priced from 11.80 lakh for the Pure trim. This expansion brings the total number of Nexon trims to 96, offering customers a wide array of powertrain and variant options.

Earlier, the lowest-priced Nexon petrol-AMT was 11.70 lakh, while the base diesel-AMT started at 13 lakh, both variants based on the mid-spec Creative trim level. In addition to the new AMT variants, Tata Motors recently launched the Nexon Dark Edition range, with prices starting at Rs. 11.45 lakh.

Also watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

The Nexon AMT is powered by a 120 bhp, 170 Nm, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed AMT gearbox. This engine is also available with a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, depending on the variant. The diesel variant is equipped with a 115hp, 260Nm, 1.5-litre engine, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of features, the base Nexon Smart+ trim comes with LED DRLs, a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, four speakers, electrically adjustable ORVMs, drive modes, six airbags, ESC, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Pure trim adds full LED headlamps and tail lamps, roof rails, rear AC vents, touch-based HVAC controls, wheel covers, a knitted roof liner, a 4-inch digital instrument cluster, and voice commands. Meanwhile, the Pure S variant includes a sunroof, auto headlamps and wipers, and an electrochromic IRVM over the Pure trim.

Besides this, the Nexon will soon get a CNG option as well. The compact SUV will feature the company's twim cylinder technology. Interestingly, it can become India's first car to get turbocharged CNG powertrain.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2024, 10:51 AM IST

