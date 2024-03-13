Maruti Brezza beats Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet to be bestseller compact SUV in Feb

The sub-four metre compact SUV segment in India has been witnessing a rapidly rising demand from consumers over the last few years. Buoyed by this rising consumer demand, the OEMs are increasingly focusing on bringing new products into the segment that offer the boxy and high-riding feel of SUVs and the affordability and compactness of hatchbacks. In February 2024, Maruti Suzuki Brezza topped the segment by beating its rivals such as Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet.

The compact SUV segment in India currently has seven major products from different OEMs. The segment recorded more than 55,000 units last month and the Brezza topped the list. While the Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the fifth bestselling passenger vehicle in India last month, it also was the top-selling compact SUV in the country with 15,765 units. The SUV was able to grab nearly 30 per cent market share in the sub-four metre compact SUV segment.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1462 cc Multiple Both ₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Sonet 1493.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV300 2024 1197 cc Petrol Manual ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Creta 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Watch: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: First Drive Review

Tata Nexon, which remains one of the bestselling SUVs in the country for a long time was the only other model in the top 10 bestselling passenger vehicles in India, positioned at ninth spot. With 14,395 units sold, the Nexon was the second bestselling compact SUV in India last month.

Despite being a relatively new brand in India, Kia has grabbed a sizeable chunk of the Indian PV market, thanks to its models like Seltos and Sonet. The Kia Sonet was the third bestselling compact SUV in the country last month with 9,102 units registered. Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 were at the fourth and fifth positions, with 8,933 units and 4,218 units recorded, respectively.

Nissan currently sells only one car in India, which is the Magnite. This compact SUV remains instrumental in the brand's India strategy, as it is helping the Japanese car manufacturer to continue its business in the country. Nissan Magnite sold 2,755 units in February 2024. Renault too has a presence in this segment with its Kiger compact SUV. The Renault Kiger sold 1,047 units in February this year.

