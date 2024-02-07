HT Auto
Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Technology comparison

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM
Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNg
Once launched, the upcoming Tata Nexon CNG SUV is going to be the second compact SUV in the country with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain after the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
Once launched, the upcoming Tata Nexon CNG SUV is going to be the second compact SUV in the country with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain after the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Tata Motors took centre stage at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Show 2024 by showing a wide range of near-production concept cars. One of them was the Nexon iCNG, which comes as a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powered iteration of the highly popular compact SUV. With the growing demand and sales for CNG-powered passenger vehicles in India, automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai have been introducing petrol-CNG products to offer customers wider powertrain options, including fuel-efficient and more value-for-money that ensure lower cost of ownership compared to petrol-only or diesel-only passenger vehicles.

Once launched, the upcoming Tata Nexon CNG SUV is going to be the second compact SUV in the country with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain. The first one is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, which has been already on sale. When launched, the Tata Nexon CNG will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, intensifying the competition in this segment.

Here is a comparison between the technologies and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG and the upcoming Tata Nexon CNG.

Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Specifications

The upcoming Tata Nexon iCNG concept showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024 previewed the petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain of the compact SUV. It is going to be the first-ever petrol-CNG car in India with a turbocharged petrol engine. Paired with the petrol motor is a factory-fitted twin-cylinder CNG technology that is capable of holding 60 litres of compressed natural gas.

Tata Motors has not revealed the power and torque output figures of the petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain of Nexon CNG. However, the petrol engine is capable of churning out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm of maximum torque. Expect it to come available with a manual gearbox, while an automatic unit too could be introduced, considering the fact Tata Motors is already gearing up to launch CNG-AMT variants of Tiago and Tigor models.

Also Read : CNG-AMT perfect tech to address cost-conscious buyers' need, can't derail EVs

As the homegrown automaker has showcased the concept, the Nexon iCNG SUV gets a host of safety features to ensure enhanced protection of the powertrain and the vehicle. These advanced technology-driven safety features include a micro switch, leakage-proof materials, thermal incident protection, single advanced ECU, direct start in CNG mode, auto switch between fuels, modular fuel filter, and leak detection failure.

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG comes available in three trim options, namely the LXi, VXi and ZXi. Powering the Brezza CNG compact SUV is a 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated engine paired with a factory-fitted single-cylinder CNG kit. This petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain is capable of

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was first introduced in India in March 2023. It is available in three variants, namely, LXi, VXi, and ZXi, at a starting price of Rs. 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is equipped with a 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine with a factory-fitted, single-cylinder, CNG kit. The petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and is capable of pumping out 87 bhp peak power and 121 Nm of maximum torque.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST
TAGS: Tiago Tigor Nexon Brezza Tata Tata Nexon CNG Brezza CNG Tata Motors Nexon Brezza Tata Nexon Tata Maruti Suzuki Nexon CNG Maruti Suzuki Brezza

