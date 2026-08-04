In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Porsche Macan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol and Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Evoque vs Macan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover evoque
|Macan
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|₹ 96.05 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-