HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Land Rover's Range Rover Velar To Transform Into A Redesigned Ev By 2025. Details Here

Land Rover's Range Rover Velar to transform into a redesigned EV by 2025

Tata Motos-owned Jaguar Land Rover has already entered the electric car market, with the Jaguar launching its I-Pace SUV several years ago. However, its sibling brand Land Rover is yet to enter the territory. The British luxury SUV manufacturer is now working on an electric SUV based on the Range Rover Velar, which is slated to launch in the market in 2025, reports Autocar UK.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2023, 11:55 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Upon launch, Range Rover Velar EV will compete with Porsche Macan EV.
Upon launch, Range Rover Velar EV will compete with Porsche Macan EV.

The report claims that the Land Rover Range Rover Velar will arrive as a classy electric SUV, and upon launch, it will compete with Porsche Macan EV, another interesting upcoming luxury EV. The Range Rover Velar EV will reportedly come with impressive improvements in performance and will come as highly practical. The report further states that the Range Rover Velar EV will be the first-ever mass-market electric car from Land Rover, while it will be followed by EV versions of the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Also Read : Kriti Kharbanda buys Range Rover Velar luxury SUV worth 90 lakh

Land Rover launched the Range Rover Velar in the market as a brand-new SUV in 2018. Since then, the luxury SUV has received several updates and new features. However, the basic design of the car remained unchanged. The electric version of the car, however, would reportedly come drastically updated. The automaker reportedly will start converting its Halewood factory in 2024 for the production of Velar EVs. This is going to be a major step towards the automaker's transition towards electric mobility.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
₹80 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift
₹80 - 84 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The UK-based car brand will reportedly build the new fully electric Range Rover Velar on a new and advanced dedicated skateboard platform christened as EMA. The Jaguar F-Pace, which currently is underpinned by the D7 platform of the Velar, will also become a fully electric SUV based on the EMA architecture.

The report also claimed that the electric versions of the Evoque and Discovery Sport could bring some change in the automaker's sales performance, as none of the models' ICE versions is fetching satisfactory sales numbers.

First Published Date: 31 May 2023, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Range Rover Range Rover Velar Tata Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
ARNV Branded Bajaj Pulsar Body Cover, Built Water Resistant Fabric, Comes with Pocket Mirror and Belt (Grey)
Rs. 454 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city