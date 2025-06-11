In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S, Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4