Compare Cars
Q7 vs Range Rover Velar

Audi Q7 vs Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Q7
Audi Q7
55 TFSI Premium Plus
₹79.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol
₹93.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds7.5 seconds
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm247 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl13.1 kmpl
Driving Range
953 Km1079 Km
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot-
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,72,3141,06,74,583
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99,00093,00,000
RTO
8,32,9009,84,000
Insurance
3,39,9143,90,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,97,1482,29,438
Expert Reviews
