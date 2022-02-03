Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Top Speed
|250 Kmph
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.9 seconds
|7.5 seconds
|Engine
|2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System
|2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|335 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|247 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
|365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|11.21 kmpl
|13.1 kmpl
|Driving Range
|953 Km
|1079 Km
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Battery
|Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot
|-
|Electric Motor
|1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Parking Assist
|Automatic Parking
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹91,72,314
|₹1,06,74,583
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹79,99,000
|₹93,00,000
|RTO
|₹8,32,900
|₹9,84,000
|Insurance
|₹3,39,914
|₹3,90,083
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,97,148
|₹2,29,438