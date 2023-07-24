Land Rover Range Rover Velar Specifications

Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Range Rover Velar measures 4,797 mm in length, 2,041 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,874 mm. The ground clearance of Range Rover Velar is 196 mm. A five-seat model, Land Rover Range Rover Velar sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less