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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Front Left Side
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Front View
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Left Side View
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Grille
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Headlight
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Wheel
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Specifications

Land Rover Range Rover Velar is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 87,90,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1997 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Land Rover Range Rover Velar mileage is 13.1-15.2 kmpl.
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₹87.9 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Specs

Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 13.1-15.2 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel ...Read More

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