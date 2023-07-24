HT Auto
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Specifications

Land Rover Range Rover Velar is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 93,00,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1998.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Specs

Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Range Rover Velar measures 4,797 mm in length, 2,041 mm in width and has a ...Read More

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine Type
4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engine
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds
Driving Range
1246 Km
Drivetrain
AWD
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double wishbone suspension, air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Integral Link suspension with air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Bootspace
673 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
82 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Height
1683 mm
Length
4797 mm
Ground Clearance
196 mm
Width
2041 mm
Wheelbase
2874 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Rear Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch
Voice Command
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Land Rover Range Rover Velar News

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has recently bought a Range Rover Velar SUV which comes at a price of ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra adds Range Rover Velar SUV to his car collection
24 Jul 2023
For 2023, the Velar gets a few cosmetic upgrades.
Range Rover Velar bookings open, deliveries to begin from September 2023
18 Jul 2023
Upon launch, Range Rover Velar EV will compete with Porsche Macan EV.
Land Rover's Range Rover Velar to transform into a redesigned EV by 2025. Details here
31 May 2023
Kriti Kharbanda opted for the R-Dynamic S Diesel trim of the Land Rover Range Rover Velar.
Kriti Kharbanda buys Range Rover Velar luxury SUV worth 90 lakh
6 Apr 2023
New Range Rover Velar comes with host of updates on design and feature front.
New Range Rover Velar breaks cover, major changes inside cabin
2 Feb 2023
View all
 

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Variants & Price List

Land Rover Range Rover Velar price starts at ₹ 93 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 93 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes in 2 variants. Land Rover Range Rover Velar top variant price is ₹ 93 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol
93 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
93 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

