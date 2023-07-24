|Engine
|1997 cc
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol, equipped with a 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Range Rover Velar deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol is available in 4 colour options: Varesine Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Zadar Grey.
The Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 247 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 365 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Range Rover Velar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jaguar F-Pace priced between ₹72.9 Lakhs - 72.9 Lakhs or the BMW X3 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 75 Lakhs.
The Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and 12V Power Outlets.