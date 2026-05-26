In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Defender and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|Range rover velar [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 79.87 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-