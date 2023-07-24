Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] measures 4,797 mm in length, 2,041 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,874 mm. The ground clearance of Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] is 196. A five-seat model, Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] price starts at ₹ 79.87 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 80.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] comes in 2 variants. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] top variant price is ₹ 80.71 Lakhs.
2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol
₹79.87 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.0 R-Dynamic S Diesel
₹80.71 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1998 cc
Diesel
Automatic
