Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]

79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Specs

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] measures 4,797 mm in length, 2,041 mm in width and ...Read More

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
2.0 R-Dynamic S Diesel
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.2
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link suspension with air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Double wishbone suspension, air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Height
1684
Ground Clearance
196
Length
4797
Width
2041
Wheelbase
2874
Bootspace
673
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
82
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Rear Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

vs Defender
vs Range Rover ...
vs F-Pace
Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] News

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has recently bought a Range Rover Velar SUV which comes at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra adds Range Rover Velar SUV to his car collection
24 Jul 2023
For 2023, the Velar gets a few cosmetic upgrades.
Range Rover Velar bookings open, deliveries to begin from September 2023
18 Jul 2023
Upon launch, Range Rover Velar EV will compete with Porsche Macan EV.
Land Rover's Range Rover Velar to transform into a redesigned EV by 2025. Details here
31 May 2023
Kriti Kharbanda opted for the R-Dynamic S Diesel trim of the Land Rover Range Rover Velar. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/landrover_modimotors.worli)
Kriti Kharbanda buys Range Rover Velar luxury SUV worth 90 lakh
6 Apr 2023
New Range Rover Velar comes with host of updates on design and feature front.
New Range Rover Velar breaks cover, major changes inside cabin
2 Feb 2023
View all
 

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Variants & Price List

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] price starts at ₹ 79.87 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 80.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] comes in 2 variants. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] top variant price is ₹ 80.71 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol
79.87 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.0 R-Dynamic S Diesel
80.71 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1998 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

