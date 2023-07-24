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Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]MileageImages
Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Rover
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Specifications

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Specs

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 13.1 - 15.2 kmpl, depending ...Read More

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