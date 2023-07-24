Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Specifications

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] measures 4,797 mm in length, 2,041 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,874 mm. The ground clearance of Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] is 196. A five-seat model, Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less