Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Images

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] News

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has recently bought a Range Rover Velar SUV which comes at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra adds Range Rover Velar SUV to his car collection
24 Jul 2023
For 2023, the Velar gets a few cosmetic upgrades.
Range Rover Velar bookings open, deliveries to begin from September 2023
18 Jul 2023
Upon launch, Range Rover Velar EV will compete with Porsche Macan EV.
Land Rover's Range Rover Velar to transform into a redesigned EV by 2025. Details here
31 May 2023
Kriti Kharbanda opted for the R-Dynamic S Diesel trim of the Land Rover Range Rover Velar. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/landrover_modimotors.worli)
Kriti Kharbanda buys Range Rover Velar luxury SUV worth 90 lakh
6 Apr 2023
New Range Rover Velar comes with host of updates on design and feature front.
New Range Rover Velar breaks cover, major changes inside cabin
2 Feb 2023
