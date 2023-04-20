Range Rover, Defender and Discovery to be individual brands in reimagined JLR

HT Auto
Jaguar Land Rover is planning a massive rebranding effort, under which the automaker will establish the Range Rover, Defender and Discovery as individual brands. The Tata Group-owned British luxury auto manufacturer has revealed new details for its encompassing Reimagine strategy, under which everything from manufacturing plants to the company name will receive a makeover. The company has stated that under this strategy, the prominent Land Rover models will become their own brands under JLR.

Jaguar Land Rover has earmarked an $18.6 billion investment for a massive rebranding attempt towards an electric future.

Under the Reimagine plan, JLR won't be a simple abbreviation for Jaguar Land Rover but the official name of the company. As it has stated, the company will be a house of brands in which Defender, Discovery, and Range Rover will exist as brands alongside the Jaguar.

The Reimagine plan comes as part of the bigger strategy of the company to be an electric-first luxury car manufacturer by 2030. JLR also said its next-generation electric SUV platform ELR will underpin the first all-electric Range Rover in 2025. Also, three new Jaguar EVs are slated for production, with the first model being a high-performance four-door GT launching in 2025. JLR has further said it will continue using the MLA platform for pure internal combustion and hybrid powertrains.

The Reimagine plan also envisions remodelling and rebranding of JLR manufacturing facilities. The Halewood plant in the UK will become the ground zero for manufacturing EVs using the new ELR platform. The company's engine plant in Wolverhampton will be recast as the electric propulsion manufacturing centre. JLR has earmarked an $18.6 billion investment over the next five years for the Reimagine plan, which envisions every JLR vehicle to be powered by batteries by 2030.

Speaking of the strategy, Gerry McGovern OBE, chief creative officer at JLR, said that the Reimagine plan is the formation of the house of brands, which is a natural evolution with the purpose of elevating and amplifying the uniqueness of the company. "Our ultimate ambition is to build truly emotionally engaging experiences for our clients that, over time, will build long-term high equity for our brands and long-term sustainability for JLR," he said.

