Mahindra Thar 5-door to officially unveil on 15th August

Mahindra has been working on the 5-door version of the Thar for over two years now. It seems like the brand will finally be taking the wraps off the SUV on 15th August. It is important to note that the 3-door version of the Thar and the XUV700 were also unveiled around Independence Day only.

For the 5-door version, Mahindra has extended the wheelbase which has helped the company in adding a set of rear doors. This would help in increasing the practicality of the SUV as it would help the rear occupants with ingress and egress. Moreover, the door handles are positioned on the C-pillars to provide a three-door look to the SUV.

Previous spy shots have revealed that the design of the Thar 5-door will be updated. There will be a new set of circular headlights that will now be LED units and there will be new Daytime Running Lamps on offer as well. Apart from this, there will also be a new grille and a new set of LED tail lamps. There is also a possibility that Mahindra will offer the 5-door Thar with a metal top that is fixed. The 3-door Thar is offered with a convertible soft top and a fixed hard top. On the sides, there will be a new set of alloy wheels.

The previous spy shots have revealed a few features of the upcoming Thar 5-door. The SUV will come with a new touchscreen infotainment system that debuted with the XUV400 Pro. There would be an automatic climate control system and an electric sunroof. The steering wheel would also be new and it will be shared with the Scorpio N.

In terms of powertrain options, the Thar 5-door will come with a petrol as well as a diesel powertrain. The petrol unit is a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine whereas the diesel engine is a 2.2-litre unit. Both engines will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It is expected that the company will offer a rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive powertrains.

