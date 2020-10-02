Mahindra Thar 2020 launched at 9.80 lakh, promises 4x4 with comfort

Mahindra Thar 2020 has been launched in the Indian market starting at ₹9.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX trims and ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the LX trims. The SUV was originally slated to go on sale earlier this year but the plans were delayed due to the pandemic. It was then revealed officially in August and went on sale in the country from Friday. Bookings for the new Thar have commenced at the company dealerships and website.

Price structure of Thar 2020 AX Series

Price structure of Thar 2020 LX Series.

The second generation Mahindra Thar carries forward the legacy from its predecessor which came into existence almost a decade back. The company claims that the Thar 2020 is a completely new model which is a more evolved version and caters to a larger set of customers thanks to its comfort oriented and 'road friendly' dynamics.

The company has used a completely new ladder-frame chassis which underpins the Thar 2020. The idea behind the chassis upgrade is to improve the overall driving dynamics without compromising its off-road capabilities, for which the first-gen model is still worshiped. Moreover, the new Thar's suspension includes a multi-link setup which has been claimed to lend the SUV a more road friendly stance.

On the outside, the Thar looks muscular as always thanks to its flared up wheel arches, flat hood and classic circular headlamps. At the rear, it gets the traditional looking brick styled tail lights, albeit, in modern LED avatar. The SUV is available in both soft-top as well as hard-top options and there are a number of exterior colour options to choose from including Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.

The company claims that major stress has been laid upon increasing the desirability factor of the SUV with a significantly upgraded cabin featuring new comfort and convenience features, improved NVH levels, and remapped seat structure for the second row for customers who prefer front facing seats instead of bench setup. Some of the new cabin features include a new layout for the dashboard, new compact steering, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a colour multi-info display, roof-mounted weather-resistant speakers, steering-mounted controls, cruise control and much more.

Coming over to the mechanical aspects of the new-gen Thar, there are major upgrades which include fresh engine/transmission options. The SUV now gets a new 2.0-litre 'mStallion' petrol engine which delivers 152hp of power and 320Nm. The engine comes paired to a standard 6-speed manual gearbox and there is an optional 6-speed automatic unit as well. The other powertrain option includes a 2.2-litre mHawk unit which churns out 132hp of power and 300Nm of torque. This unit features a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The new Thar will be featured in both soft-top as well as hard-top options.

Mahindra has also auctioned the very first unit of the next-gen Thar online for a bidding amount of ₹1.11 crore. The auction (as well as the car itself) was won by Akash Minda from New Delhi. The bidding amount will be matched by the homegrown automaker and donated for charity as it looks to help out in the fight against Covid-19.