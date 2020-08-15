Mahindra Thar 2020 breaks cover, offers petrol engine and feature-rich cabin

Mahindra Thar 2020 was officially unveiled on Saturday after an eager wait in what is one of the cornerstone offerings in the Indian automotive calendar for 2020. Thar has been a common sight on Indian roads - and where there are no roads at all - for nearly a decade and the 2020 version promises to marry the off-road capabilities with the comfort and convenience of daily commutes.

Thar 2020 showcased on Saturday boasts of two engine options - 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, with option of six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a six-speed manual transmission, and gets a whole lot of updates inside to keep not just the driver but occupants engaged.

Thar will be available in multiple roof options - Hard Top, Soft Top and - for the first time - a Convertible Top.

The biggest addition on the inside is a seven-inch 'drizzle-resistant' infotainment screen which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The screen also displays 'adventure statistics.' The rear seats of the car are now forward facing while speakers are mounted on the top. Most interesting, perhaps, is that the car's upholstery is now completely washable. The sculpted bucket seats promise comfort in every terrain condition.

Thar brags capable off-roading skills.

Mahindra says certain elements of the Thar were retained in the 2020 version, like the front grille and yet, several elements were reworked to give it a fresh appeal. It gets cruise control, ABS with EBD, dual airbags, hill-hold and hill descent control, and ESP with rollover mitigation.

The vehicle will be available in six colour options - Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.

Colour options on Mahindra Thar 2020.

To be made available in AX and LX variants, Mahindra will launch 2020 Thar on October 2 when the pricing will be announced and bookings will be opened.

Highlights of Mahindra Thar 2020 AX

Highlights of Mahindra Thar LX.

The vehicle could potentially disrupt several SUV segments in the market because of its varied capabilities and features on offer.