Mahindra Thar 2020 unveiling today: Live and latest updates

Mahindra Thar 2020 promises to be one of the most exciting unveiling of the year and Thar's big fan following is likely to keep the buzz going. Catch the live and latest updates from the event here.
Mahindra Thar has been a capable off-roader for nearly a decade but the 'go-anywhere' machine would now seek to offer even more comfort and a whole lot of features to make it a comprehensive warrior in a crowd of SUVs.
Thar has been a vehicle known for its off-road capabilities but Mahindra is now looking at underlining it as a daily commuter as well that can munch miles just as well as it can tame the wilderness.
Here are the live and latest upates from the unveiling.
15 Aug 2020, 09:17:08 AM IST
Diesel-sipping demon
Available only with a diesel engine option, Thar has been a true-blooded off-roader. Now, get ready for a petrol engine option as well.
15 Aug 2020, 09:14:46 AM IST
The entry of a war horse
Thar, as we know the car, made its debut in India back in 2010. While it had a rich legacy to count on even then, the Thar managed to captivate a section of the car-buying audience courtesy its boxy looks and its reputation eventually expanded due to its capabilities in the wilderness.