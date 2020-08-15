'Atmanirbhar' Thar to launch on October 2: Top 5 highlights of Mahindra machine

Mahindra on Saturday unveiled the next-gen Thar in India and touted it to be as capable of taming the wild as it ever was but with the addition of a petrol engine, an updated diesel engine, automatic transmission and a contemporary cabin, among other highlights. The company put out the vehicle as an example of 'atmanirbharta' (self reliance) as it has been designed and developed in house and with most of the components sourced from within the country.

To be officially launched on October 2 and with bookings also scheduled to be opened from that date, the new Thar promises to take on more conventional SUVs in the Indian market with the added advantage of performing on challenging terrain and testing conditions. While over 60,000 Thar units have been sold in the last ten years, Mahindra would hope to rapidly increase this figure in the times to come.

Here are five key highlights of Mahindra Thar 2020:

Engine update

The two engine options on the new Thar from Mahindra.

Thar 2020 will be offered with two engine options - 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. While the petrol unit makes 150 hp and has 320 Nm of torque, the updated diesel has figures of 130 hp and 320 Nm of torque. Transmission choices are between a six-speed torque converter automatic and a six-speed manual units.

River rafting

The water-wading abilities of Mahindra Thar 2020.

Built for the outdoors, the new Thar has an unladen ground clearance of 226 mm. Mahindra claims Thar can wade water as deep as 650 mm.

Three roof options and six colour choices

The Hard Top roof version of Thar 2020 features speakers mounted above.

Thar 2020 will offer three roof options. Apart from Hard Top and Soft Top, there would also be a segment-first Convertible Top.

Additionally, the car will come in six hues - Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.

Drizzle-proof infotainment screen

A view of the updated dash and steering-mounted controls inside Thar 2020.

The seven-inch infotainment screen inside the new Thar is likely to be a firm favourite as it puts out a wide variety of information, including 'adventure statistics.' It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and is claimed to be 'drizzle proof.' Even the switches on the dash are billed to be splash resistant.

Thar AX vs Thar LX

Thar 2020 will come in two variants - AX and LX. The former is oriented more towards the enthusiasts.

Here are the main features of each:

Highlights of Mahindra Thar 2020 AX

Highlights of Mahindra Thar LX.

Thar, therefore, has a lot going for it in its latest version. Mahindra admits that while the SUV has had a keen fan following, there have been certain shortcoming in terms of feature list and comfort thus far. The new Thar, therefore, hopes to cut through these and come out as a capable off-roader and a commendable city commuter